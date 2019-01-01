QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/32.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
31.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Xander Resources Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. It is involved in the business of identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties. The company's project includes Blue Ribbon Property; Senneville South Property; Senneville West Property,Bachelor North, and Senneville East Property. It is focusing on developing accretive gold properties. Geographically, it operates only in Canada.

Xander Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xander Resources (XNDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xander Resources (OTCQB: XNDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xander Resources's (XNDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xander Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Xander Resources (XNDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xander Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Xander Resources (XNDRF)?

A

The stock price for Xander Resources (OTCQB: XNDRF) is $0.1041 last updated Today at 3:19:14 PM.

Q

Does Xander Resources (XNDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xander Resources.

Q

When is Xander Resources (OTCQB:XNDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Xander Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xander Resources (XNDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xander Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Xander Resources (XNDRF) operate in?

A

Xander Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.