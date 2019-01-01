Tribal Rides International Corp, formerly Xinda International Corp is engaged, in the research and development stage, in the business of digital transformation of transportation. The digital transportation enablement and enhancement platform provides fully automated dispatching and bookings management built for taxi companies, limousine companies, and ride-sharing service providers. The platform gives customers an app-based experience and provides service providers a range of functions which include customer booking, accounts management, driver tracking, real-time notifications, auto dispatching algorithms, accounting, and settlements, as well as providing reporting and analytics.