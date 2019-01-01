QQQ
Tribal Rides International Corp, formerly Xinda International Corp is engaged, in the research and development stage, in the business of digital transformation of transportation. The digital transportation enablement and enhancement platform provides fully automated dispatching and bookings management built for taxi companies, limousine companies, and ride-sharing service providers. The platform gives customers an app-based experience and provides service providers a range of functions which include customer booking, accounts management, driver tracking, real-time notifications, auto dispatching algorithms, accounting, and settlements, as well as providing reporting and analytics.

Tribal Rides Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tribal Rides (XNDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tribal Rides (OTCPK: XNDA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tribal Rides's (XNDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tribal Rides.

Q

What is the target price for Tribal Rides (XNDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tribal Rides

Q

Current Stock Price for Tribal Rides (XNDA)?

A

The stock price for Tribal Rides (OTCPK: XNDA) is $0.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tribal Rides (XNDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tribal Rides.

Q

When is Tribal Rides (OTCPK:XNDA) reporting earnings?

A

Tribal Rides does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tribal Rides (XNDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tribal Rides.

Q

What sector and industry does Tribal Rides (XNDA) operate in?

A

Tribal Rides is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.