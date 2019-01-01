QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Xcelplus International Inc is engaged in the development and manufacture of zero-emissions waste to energy products. It designs, builds, markets, and operates waste-to-energy gasification systems based on the company's cool plasma technology.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xcelplus International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xcelplus International (XLPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xcelplus International (OTCPK: XLPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xcelplus International's (XLPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xcelplus International.

Q

What is the target price for Xcelplus International (XLPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xcelplus International

Q

Current Stock Price for Xcelplus International (XLPI)?

A

The stock price for Xcelplus International (OTCPK: XLPI) is $0.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:40:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xcelplus International (XLPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xcelplus International.

Q

When is Xcelplus International (OTCPK:XLPI) reporting earnings?

A

Xcelplus International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xcelplus International (XLPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xcelplus International.

Q

What sector and industry does Xcelplus International (XLPI) operate in?

A

Xcelplus International is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.