Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Xilio Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.780

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Xilio Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Xilio Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) reporting earnings?
A

Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-21.27, which missed the estimate of $-1.60.

Q
What were Xilio Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:XLO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

