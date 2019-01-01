Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XLO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting XLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1011.11% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XLO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Xilio Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xilio Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xilio Therapeutics was filed on January 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) is trading at is $3.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
