Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
760.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Xenous Holdings Inc is a shell company.

Xenous Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xenous Holdings (XITO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xenous Holdings (OTCEM: XITO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xenous Holdings's (XITO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xenous Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xenous Holdings (XITO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xenous Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xenous Holdings (XITO)?

A

The stock price for Xenous Holdings (OTCEM: XITO) is $0.0112 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xenous Holdings (XITO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xenous Holdings.

Q

When is Xenous Holdings (OTCEM:XITO) reporting earnings?

A

Xenous Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xenous Holdings (XITO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xenous Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xenous Holdings (XITO) operate in?

A

Xenous Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.