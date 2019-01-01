|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xenous Holdings (OTCEM: XITO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xenous Holdings.
There is no analysis for Xenous Holdings
The stock price for Xenous Holdings (OTCEM: XITO) is $0.0112 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Xenous Holdings.
Xenous Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Xenous Holdings.
Xenous Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.