There is no Press for this Ticker
Xior Student Housing NV is a real estate company specialized in the student housing sector operating in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. It offers a variety of properties, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. The company also offers additional facilities, including access to certain buildings via a badge system, extra comfort, communal living facilities such as lounges and TV rooms, 24/7 emergency services, vending machines, washing machines, automated key systems and so on. The company mainly operates in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Xior Student Housing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xior Student Housing (XIORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xior Student Housing (OTCPK: XIORF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xior Student Housing's (XIORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xior Student Housing.

Q

What is the target price for Xior Student Housing (XIORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xior Student Housing

Q

Current Stock Price for Xior Student Housing (XIORF)?

A

The stock price for Xior Student Housing (OTCPK: XIORF) is $44.4762 last updated Fri Apr 24 2020 15:45:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xior Student Housing (XIORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xior Student Housing.

Q

When is Xior Student Housing (OTCPK:XIORF) reporting earnings?

A

Xior Student Housing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xior Student Housing (XIORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xior Student Housing.

Q

What sector and industry does Xior Student Housing (XIORF) operate in?

A

Xior Student Housing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.