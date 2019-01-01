Xior Student Housing NV is a real estate company specialized in the student housing sector operating in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. It offers a variety of properties, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. The company also offers additional facilities, including access to certain buildings via a badge system, extra comfort, communal living facilities such as lounges and TV rooms, 24/7 emergency services, vending machines, washing machines, automated key systems and so on. The company mainly operates in Belgium and the Netherlands.