There is no Press for this Ticker
XFit Brands Inc is active in the leisure industry. Its activities include design, development, and worldwide marketing and selling of functional equipment, training gear, apparel, and accessories for the impact sports market and fitness industry. Its products span the Impact Sports, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), High and low impact fitness and Cross Training, and other Action Sports and are marketed and sold under the Throwdown, XFit Brands, and Transformations brand names.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XFit Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XFit Brands (XFTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XFit Brands (OTCEM: XFTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XFit Brands's (XFTB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XFit Brands.

Q

What is the target price for XFit Brands (XFTB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XFit Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for XFit Brands (XFTB)?

A

The stock price for XFit Brands (OTCEM: XFTB) is $0.005 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 14:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XFit Brands (XFTB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XFit Brands.

Q

When is XFit Brands (OTCEM:XFTB) reporting earnings?

A

XFit Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XFit Brands (XFTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XFit Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does XFit Brands (XFTB) operate in?

A

XFit Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.