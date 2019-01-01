QQQ
Range
0.04 - 1
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 14
Mkt Cap
89.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-1.33
Shares
99.8K
Outstanding
Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc is an international mixed martial arts organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The company's events have been available through some of the world's media platforms and networks, including Terra TV, UOL and AXSTV/HDNet in the United States, Rede TV! in South Africa, and premium cable and satellite television network HBO.

Xtreme Fighting Questions & Answers

How do I buy Xtreme Fighting (XFCI) stock?

You can purchase shares of Xtreme Fighting (OTCPK: XFCI) through any online brokerage.

Who are Xtreme Fighting's (XFCI) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Xtreme Fighting.

What is the target price for Xtreme Fighting (XFCI) stock?

There is no analysis for Xtreme Fighting

Current Stock Price for Xtreme Fighting (XFCI)?

The stock price for Xtreme Fighting (OTCPK: XFCI) is $0.9 last updated Today at 5:50:01 PM.

Does Xtreme Fighting (XFCI) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Xtreme Fighting.

When is Xtreme Fighting (OTCPK:XFCI) reporting earnings?

Xtreme Fighting does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Xtreme Fighting (XFCI) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Xtreme Fighting.

What sector and industry does Xtreme Fighting (XFCI) operate in?

Xtreme Fighting is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.