Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ: XERS) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.50 expecting XERS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 187.61% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ: XERS) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xeris Biopharma Holdings was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.50. The current price Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) is trading at is $2.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
