SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Xebec Adsorption
(OTCPK:XEBEQ)
Xebec Adsorption Stock (OTC:XEBEQ), Quotes and News Summary

Xebec Adsorption Stock (OTC: XEBEQ)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 154.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.15
Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures products that are used for purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. The company operates in three reportable segments: Systems, Corporate and other, and Support. Its product lines are natural gas dryers for natural gas refueling stations, compressed gas filtration, biogas purification, associated gas, engineering services, and air dryers. The company's geographical segments are United States, Canada, China, Other, Korea, Italy, and France.
Xebec Adsorption Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Xebec Adsorption (XEBEQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCPK: XEBEQ) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Xebec Adsorption's (XEBEQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Xebec Adsorption.

Q
What is the target price for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Xebec Adsorption

Q
Current Stock Price for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEQ)?
A

The stock price for Xebec Adsorption (OTCPK: XEBEQ) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Xebec Adsorption (XEBEQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xebec Adsorption.

Q
When is Xebec Adsorption (OTCPK:XEBEQ) reporting earnings?
A

Xebec Adsorption does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Xebec Adsorption (XEBEQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Xebec Adsorption.

Q
What sector and industry does Xebec Adsorption (XEBEQ) operate in?
A

Xebec Adsorption is in the Industrials sector and Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.