There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Xcelerate Inc develops, manufactures and market Atmospheric Water Generators for the dental market, home and office use. These machines make pure water from the air therefore there are no 5-gallon water bottles to change.

Analyst Ratings

Xcelerate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xcelerate (XCRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xcelerate (OTCPK: XCRT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xcelerate's (XCRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xcelerate.

Q

What is the target price for Xcelerate (XCRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xcelerate

Q

Current Stock Price for Xcelerate (XCRT)?

A

The stock price for Xcelerate (OTCPK: XCRT) is $0.065 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:05:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xcelerate (XCRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xcelerate.

Q

When is Xcelerate (OTCPK:XCRT) reporting earnings?

A

Xcelerate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xcelerate (XCRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xcelerate.

Q

What sector and industry does Xcelerate (XCRT) operate in?

A

Xcelerate is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.