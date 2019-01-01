QQQ

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Xtera Communications Inc is a provider of optical transport solutions. It sells its optical transport solutions to telecommunications service providers, content service providers, enterprises and government entities across the world to support their deployments of long-haul terrestrial and submarine optical cable networks. Its optical networking solutions are designed to offer reach and capacity for intermediate sites between end-points of long-haul networks. Its primary service offerings include services, installation and deployment services, on-site hardware replacement services, system maintenance services, extended hardware warranty services and training across a spectrum of products within the optical networking industry. The company offers hardware, software and turnkey solutions.

Xtera Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xtera Communications (XCOMQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xtera Communications (OTCEM: XCOMQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xtera Communications's (XCOMQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xtera Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Xtera Communications (XCOMQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xtera Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Xtera Communications (XCOMQ)?

A

The stock price for Xtera Communications (OTCEM: XCOMQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:18:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xtera Communications (XCOMQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xtera Communications.

Q

When is Xtera Communications (OTCEM:XCOMQ) reporting earnings?

A

Xtera Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xtera Communications (XCOMQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xtera Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Xtera Communications (XCOMQ) operate in?

A

Xtera Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.