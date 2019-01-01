Xtera Communications Inc is a provider of optical transport solutions. It sells its optical transport solutions to telecommunications service providers, content service providers, enterprises and government entities across the world to support their deployments of long-haul terrestrial and submarine optical cable networks. Its optical networking solutions are designed to offer reach and capacity for intermediate sites between end-points of long-haul networks. Its primary service offerings include services, installation and deployment services, on-site hardware replacement services, system maintenance services, extended hardware warranty services and training across a spectrum of products within the optical networking industry. The company offers hardware, software and turnkey solutions.