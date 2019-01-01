Wizz Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe focusing on the Central and Eastern European region. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul routes. In 2020, the company carried 40 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 121 Airbus A320 aircraft across its 900 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 2.8 billion in 2020.