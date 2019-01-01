QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.01 - 48.19
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
50.05 - 75.3
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
45.01
P/E
-
EPS
-2.2
Shares
120.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wizz Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe focusing on the Central and Eastern European region. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul routes. In 2020, the company carried 40 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 121 Airbus A320 aircraft across its 900 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 2.8 billion in 2020.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wizz Air Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK: WZZAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wizz Air Holdings's (WZZAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wizz Air Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wizz Air Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF)?

A

The stock price for Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK: WZZAF) is $48.19 last updated Today at 5:29:16 PM.

Q

Does Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wizz Air Holdings.

Q

When is Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK:WZZAF) reporting earnings?

A

Wizz Air Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wizz Air Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) operate in?

A

Wizz Air Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.