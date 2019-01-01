Wynn Macau (OTC:WYNMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wynn Macau
Wynn Macau Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wynn Macau (OTCPK: WYNMF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on June 9, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.39 expecting WYNMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 611.62% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wynn Macau (OTCPK: WYNMF) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Wynn Macau downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wynn Macau, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wynn Macau was filed on June 9, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 9, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wynn Macau (WYNMF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $4.90 to $4.39. The current price Wynn Macau (WYNMF) is trading at is $0.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
