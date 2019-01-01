QQQ
Range
0.29 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/15.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1
Mkt Cap
41.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
141M
Outstanding
Water Ways Technologies Inc is an agro-tech company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. It designs, supplies and installs an irrigation system for application in various agricultural and aquacultural operations. The company has an operation in China, Mexico, Peru, Laos, Ethiopia, and Georgia.

Water Ways Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Water Ways Technologies (WWTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Water Ways Technologies (OTCPK: WWTIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Water Ways Technologies's (WWTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Water Ways Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Water Ways Technologies (WWTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Water Ways Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Water Ways Technologies (WWTIF)?

A

The stock price for Water Ways Technologies (OTCPK: WWTIF) is $0.2937 last updated Today at 3:28:11 PM.

Q

Does Water Ways Technologies (WWTIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Water Ways Technologies.

Q

When is Water Ways Technologies (OTCPK:WWTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Water Ways Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Water Ways Technologies (WWTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Water Ways Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Water Ways Technologies (WWTIF) operate in?

A

Water Ways Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.