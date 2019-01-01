Want Want is a market leader in the China packaged food and beverage space. The company was founded in 1962 in Taiwan and entered the mainland Chinese market in 1989. Its flagship products, such as Hot-Kid milk and Want Want rice crackers, are market leaders in the respective sub-segments. With a primary focus in mainland China, the company also exports to overseas markets. As at March 2021, Want Want China had 422 sales offices, 35 production bases and 81 factories on the Chinese mainland and worked with around 9,000 distributors.