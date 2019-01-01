World Of Wireless International Telecom Inc engages in the wireless communications industry. The company focuses on prepaid unlimited wifi softphone services for voice, text, data and streaming with or without dedicated connection to a Hot Spot or wifi network, development, and release of new applications for broad market appeal globally, after the proprietary app is released, the company offers white-label services for third-party networks to build their own applications and operate through the company's network available, municipal wireless implementation in the United States.