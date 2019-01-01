WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

