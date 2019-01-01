QQQ
Range
14.33 - 14.78
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/14.1K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.34%
52 Wk
11.15 - 24
Mkt Cap
42.3B
Payout Ratio
21.34
Open
14.78
P/E
61.6
EPS
0.3
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd provides a portfolio of research and manufacturing services through the discovery, development, and manufacturing spectrum for small-molecule drugs, cell therapies, and gene therapies as well as providing testing services for medical devices. Its segments comprise China-based laboratory services; U.S.-based laboratory services; Clinical research and other CRO services; CDMO services; and Others. The majority of revenue gets derived from China-based laboratory services that include small molecules discovery, such as synthetic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, analytical chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK)/absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), toxicology and bioanalytical services.

Wuxi AppTec Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK: WUXAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wuxi AppTec Co's (WUXAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wuxi AppTec Co.

Q

What is the target price for Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wuxi AppTec Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXAY)?

A

The stock price for Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK: WUXAY) is $14.325 last updated Today at 4:05:51 PM.

Q

Does Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wuxi AppTec Co.

Q

When is Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK:WUXAY) reporting earnings?

A

Wuxi AppTec Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wuxi AppTec Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXAY) operate in?

A

Wuxi AppTec Co is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.