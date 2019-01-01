Westwing Group AG is the platform in home and living eCommerce in Europe. It offers home decor products, textiles, and furniture, lighting, and kitchenware. The company's operating segments are DACH and International. DACH comprises business in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. International includes its operation in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Slovakia. It generates a majority of its revenue from the DACH segment.