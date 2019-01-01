|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WTB Financial (OTCPK: WTBFA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for WTB Financial.
There is no analysis for WTB Financial
The stock price for WTB Financial (OTCPK: WTBFA) is $675 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:10:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
WTB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for WTB Financial.
WTB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.