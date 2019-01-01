QQQ
W-SCOPE Corp is a Japanese company which is engaged in manufacturing plastic film and sheets. The company mainly focuses on manufacturing and sale of separators for lithium-ion secondary cell batteries which are widely used in portable electronics such as mobile PCs and other devices.

W-SCOPE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy W-SCOPE (WSPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of W-SCOPE (OTCPK: WSPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are W-SCOPE's (WSPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for W-SCOPE.

Q

What is the target price for W-SCOPE (WSPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for W-SCOPE

Q

Current Stock Price for W-SCOPE (WSPCF)?

A

The stock price for W-SCOPE (OTCPK: WSPCF) is $6.3 last updated Fri Mar 06 2020 15:49:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does W-SCOPE (WSPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for W-SCOPE.

Q

When is W-SCOPE (OTCPK:WSPCF) reporting earnings?

A

W-SCOPE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is W-SCOPE (WSPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for W-SCOPE.

Q

What sector and industry does W-SCOPE (WSPCF) operate in?

A

W-SCOPE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.