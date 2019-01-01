Washington H. Soul Pattinson, or WHSP, is a value-oriented investment house which invests in public and privately held companies. As an investor, WHSP allocates capital with a view to taking a long-term position in its investments and on a passive basis. A long-held cross-shareholding in one of its investments--Brickworks--has provided a shield to WHSP from the short term-ism that is often pervasive in equity markets. In 2021, WHSP merged with fellow investment house, Milton Corporation.