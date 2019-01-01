QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.46/1.95%
52 Wk
20.25 - 26.85
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
53.79
Open
-
P/E
28.61
Shares
360.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Washington H. Soul Pattinson, or WHSP, is a value-oriented investment house which invests in public and privately held companies. As an investor, WHSP allocates capital with a view to taking a long-term position in its investments and on a passive basis. A long-held cross-shareholding in one of its investments--Brickworks--has provided a shield to WHSP from the short term-ism that is often pervasive in equity markets. In 2021, WHSP merged with fellow investment house, Milton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Washington H Soul Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington H Soul (WSOUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington H Soul (OTCGM: WSOUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Washington H Soul's (WSOUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Washington H Soul.

Q

What is the target price for Washington H Soul (WSOUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Washington H Soul

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington H Soul (WSOUF)?

A

The stock price for Washington H Soul (OTCGM: WSOUF) is $23.45 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 14:35:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Washington H Soul (WSOUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington H Soul.

Q

When is Washington H Soul (OTCGM:WSOUF) reporting earnings?

A

Washington H Soul does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Washington H Soul (WSOUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington H Soul.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington H Soul (WSOUF) operate in?

A

Washington H Soul is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.