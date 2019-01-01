Wasion Holdings Ltd supplies energy metering products. The firm has three segments: Communication & fluid advanced metering infrastructure segment, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of communication terminals and water, gas, and heat metering products; Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure segment develops, manufactures, and sells smart power meters and provides respective system solutions; Advanced Distribution Operations segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smart power distribution devices and providing smart power distribution solutions and energy efficiency solutions. Its geographical segments are China, the Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia (except PRC), Europe, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.