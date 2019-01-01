QQQ
Wasion Holdings Ltd supplies energy metering products. The firm has three segments: Communication & fluid advanced metering infrastructure segment, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of communication terminals and water, gas, and heat metering products; Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure segment develops, manufactures, and sells smart power meters and provides respective system solutions; Advanced Distribution Operations segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smart power distribution devices and providing smart power distribution solutions and energy efficiency solutions. Its geographical segments are China, the Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia (except PRC), Europe, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Wasion Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wasion Holdings (WSIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wasion Holdings (OTCPK: WSIOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wasion Holdings's (WSIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wasion Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wasion Holdings (WSIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wasion Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wasion Holdings (WSIOF)?

A

The stock price for Wasion Holdings (OTCPK: WSIOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wasion Holdings (WSIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wasion Holdings.

Q

When is Wasion Holdings (OTCPK:WSIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Wasion Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wasion Holdings (WSIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wasion Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wasion Holdings (WSIOF) operate in?

A

Wasion Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.