Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.05/2.28%
52 Wk
1.97 - 3.48
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
60.52
Open
-
P/E
29.56
EPS
0.03
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Wartsila is a global manufacturer of critical equipment and services for the marine and energy markets with operations in over 70 countries. Approximately one half of the group's sales are derived from the sale of services and spare parts through its network of 258 sales and service network locations. Wartsila is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange in Finland. Approximately 1 in 3 oceangoing vessels has a Wartsila solution on board, translating into an installed base of over 50,000 vessels and 10,000 customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wartsila Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wartsila (WRTBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wartsila (OTCPK: WRTBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wartsila's (WRTBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wartsila.

Q

What is the target price for Wartsila (WRTBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wartsila

Q

Current Stock Price for Wartsila (WRTBY)?

A

The stock price for Wartsila (OTCPK: WRTBY) is $2.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:50:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wartsila (WRTBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) reporting earnings?

A

Wartsila does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wartsila (WRTBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wartsila.

Q

What sector and industry does Wartsila (WRTBY) operate in?

A

Wartsila is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.