Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
75.4K/22.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
198.9M
Outstanding
Walker River Resources Corp is engaged in the process of identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include the Lapon Canyon Gold project, and Garfield Flats project in Nevada.

Walker River Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Walker River Resources (WRRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Walker River Resources (OTCPK: WRRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Walker River Resources's (WRRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Walker River Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Walker River Resources (WRRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Walker River Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Walker River Resources (WRRZF)?

A

The stock price for Walker River Resources (OTCPK: WRRZF) is $0.045 last updated Today at 4:50:24 PM.

Q

Does Walker River Resources (WRRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Walker River Resources.

Q

When is Walker River Resources (OTCPK:WRRZF) reporting earnings?

A

Walker River Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Walker River Resources (WRRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Walker River Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Walker River Resources (WRRZF) operate in?

A

Walker River Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.