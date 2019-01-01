WRIT Media Group Inc is a part of the media industry. It is mainly engaged in producing films, television programs and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company, which produces, acquires, licenses and distributes music-related content in three-dimensional (3-D), and ultra-high definition (4K) for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theatres. It also licenses classic pre-Windows computer game libraries and adapts, and republishes titles for smartphones, game consoles, personal computers, tablets, and other television streaming devices.