Wharf spun off Wharf Real Estate Investment Co, or WREIC, in November 2017. WREIC is a leading property investor with a focus in prime retail assets in Hong Kong. Rental income from two flagship malls Harbour City and Times Square account for 90% of revenue. The balance is made up of The Murray hotel, a suburban mall in Plaza Hollywood, and two offices in Central CBD. The group also holds two malls in Singapore and a mixed-development in Suzhou. Wharf was originally a shipping company but transformed into a property developer and investor in the 1960s by redeveloping its unused industrial assets, many located in city-center or waterfront locations. The Harbour City site was previously wharfs, and the Times Square site was a tram depot in the 1970s. Wheelock holds a 49% stake in WREIC.