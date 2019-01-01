QQQ
Worldline is a payment service provider offering merchant acquiring, payment processing, and payment infrastructure solutions to merchants and banks. With the acquisition of Ingenico, the group also added a large, global point-of-sale (or in-store) terminal business to its portfolio.

Worldline Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worldline (WRDLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worldline (OTCPK: WRDLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Worldline's (WRDLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Worldline.

Q

What is the target price for Worldline (WRDLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Worldline

Q

Current Stock Price for Worldline (WRDLY)?

A

The stock price for Worldline (OTCPK: WRDLY) is $25.805 last updated Today at 5:19:02 PM.

Q

Does Worldline (WRDLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Worldline.

Q

When is Worldline (OTCPK:WRDLY) reporting earnings?

A

Worldline does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Worldline (WRDLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worldline.

Q

What sector and industry does Worldline (WRDLY) operate in?

A

Worldline is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.