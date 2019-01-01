QQQ
Headquartered in the U.K., WPP is the world's largest ad holding company, based on annual revenues. WPP's services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 70% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as the North America, U.K., and Western Europe.

WPP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WPP (WPPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WPP (OTCPK: WPPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WPP's (WPPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WPP.

Q

What is the target price for WPP (WPPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WPP

Q

Current Stock Price for WPP (WPPGF)?

A

The stock price for WPP (OTCPK: WPPGF) is $13.725 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:10:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WPP (WPPGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is WPP (OTCPK:WPPGF) reporting earnings?

A

WPP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WPP (WPPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WPP.

Q

What sector and industry does WPP (WPPGF) operate in?

A

WPP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.