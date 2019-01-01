|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WPP (OTCPK: WPPGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for WPP.
There is no analysis for WPP
The stock price for WPP (OTCPK: WPPGF) is $13.725 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:10:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
WPP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for WPP.
WPP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.