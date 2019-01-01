QQQ
Warpaint London PLC is engaged in color business under the brand W7 with a focus on gifting market. The reportable segments of the company are Own Brand and Close out. The Branded relates to the sale of own branded products whereas 'close-out' relates to the purchase of third party stock which is then repackaged for sale. The company generates a majority of its revenue from its Own brand segment. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the UK and operates in Europe, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Rest of the World.

Warpaint London Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Warpaint London (WPNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Warpaint London (OTCPK: WPNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Warpaint London's (WPNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Warpaint London.

Q

What is the target price for Warpaint London (WPNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Warpaint London

Q

Current Stock Price for Warpaint London (WPNTF)?

A

The stock price for Warpaint London (OTCPK: WPNTF) is $2.12 last updated Today at 2:31:43 PM.

Q

Does Warpaint London (WPNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warpaint London.

Q

When is Warpaint London (OTCPK:WPNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Warpaint London does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Warpaint London (WPNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Warpaint London.

Q

What sector and industry does Warpaint London (WPNTF) operate in?

A

Warpaint London is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.