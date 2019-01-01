Warpaint London PLC is engaged in color business under the brand W7 with a focus on gifting market. The reportable segments of the company are Own Brand and Close out. The Branded relates to the sale of own branded products whereas 'close-out' relates to the purchase of third party stock which is then repackaged for sale. The company generates a majority of its revenue from its Own brand segment. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the UK and operates in Europe, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Rest of the World.