ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Water Oasis Group
(OTCPK:WOSSF)
0.1621
00
At close: May 20
0.1203
-0.0418[-25.79%]
PreMarket: 7:19AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.27
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 680.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 2K
Mkt Cap110.3M
P/E5.09
50d Avg. Price0.17
Div / Yield0.03/17.36%
Payout Ratio22
EPS-
Total Float-

Water Oasis Group (OTC:WOSSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Water Oasis Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Water Oasis Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Water Oasis Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Water Oasis Group (OTCPK:WOSSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Water Oasis Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Water Oasis Group (OTCPK:WOSSF)?
A

There are no earnings for Water Oasis Group

Q
What were Water Oasis Group’s (OTCPK:WOSSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Water Oasis Group

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.