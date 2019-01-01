Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $234.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Drainage Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.13 1.26 0.32 EPS Actual 0.86 0.88 0.87 0.23 Revenue Estimate 646.99M 710.26M 624.84M 402.37M Revenue Actual 715.36M 706.47M 669.30M 443.81M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.