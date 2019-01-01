ñol

Advanced Drainage Systems
(NYSE:WMS)
108.35
-0.01[-0.01%]
At close: May 26
108.36
0.0100[0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low92.28 - 138.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding74.1M / 84.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 426.7K
Mkt Cap9.1B
P/E34.4
50d Avg. Price109.7
Div / Yield0.48/0.44%
Payout Ratio13.97
EPS0.88
Total Float74.1M

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Advanced Drainage Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$0.950

Quarterly Revenue

$678.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$678.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $234.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Drainage Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 1.13 1.26 0.32
EPS Actual 0.86 0.88 0.87 0.23
Revenue Estimate 646.99M 710.26M 624.84M 402.37M
Revenue Actual 715.36M 706.47M 669.30M 443.81M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Advanced Drainage Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Advanced Drainage Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) reporting earnings?
A

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Advanced Drainage Systems’s (NYSE:WMS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $358.4M, which beat the estimate of $172.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.