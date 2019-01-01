Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $234.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Advanced Drainage Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|1.13
|1.26
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.88
|0.87
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|646.99M
|710.26M
|624.84M
|402.37M
|Revenue Actual
|715.36M
|706.47M
|669.30M
|443.81M
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.