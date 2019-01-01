QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
100.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
954.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aston Minerals Ltd is an Australian firm engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource-based projects. The firm explores Gold, Cobalt, Nickel, and Copper. The company's projects include the Edleston Project, Dobsina Project, Jouhineva Project, and Defiance & Mt Howe Project. Its geographical segments include Australia, Canada, Indonesia, and Europe. Aston derives key revenue from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aston Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aston Minerals (WMNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aston Minerals (OTCPK: WMNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aston Minerals's (WMNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aston Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Aston Minerals (WMNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aston Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Aston Minerals (WMNNF)?

A

The stock price for Aston Minerals (OTCPK: WMNNF) is $0.105 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:43:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aston Minerals (WMNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aston Minerals.

Q

When is Aston Minerals (OTCPK:WMNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Aston Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aston Minerals (WMNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aston Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aston Minerals (WMNNF) operate in?

A

Aston Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.