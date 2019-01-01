Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is the owner and operator of Wal-Mart branded self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. Wal-Mart de Mexico is a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated, based in the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue in Mexico and a small proportion of revenue from the rest of Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale stores, and pharmacies. The company also engages in the import and sale of goods, property development, and real estate management activities.