Range
3.37 - 3.7
Vol / Avg.
11K/12.4K
Div / Yield
0.07/2.05%
52 Wk
2.79 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
58.8B
Payout Ratio
24.05
Open
3.7
P/E
28.89
EPS
0.56
Shares
17.5B
Outstanding
Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is the owner and operator of Wal-Mart branded self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. Wal-Mart de Mexico is a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated, based in the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue in Mexico and a small proportion of revenue from the rest of Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale stores, and pharmacies. The company also engages in the import and sale of goods, property development, and real estate management activities.

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCPK: WMMVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB's (WMMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB.

Q

What is the target price for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB

Q

Current Stock Price for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVF)?

A

The stock price for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCPK: WMMVF) is $3.37 last updated Today at 4:31:16 PM.

Q

Does Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB.

Q

When is Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCPK:WMMVF) reporting earnings?

A

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVF) operate in?

A

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.