Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1K
Div / Yield
0.09/2.76%
52 Wk
3.13 - 4.46
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.35
Shares
967.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Multiline Retail
Woolworths Holdings Ltd is a South Africa-based retail group. Forty percent of revenue (including concession sales) is generated in Australasia. The group has three main operating divisions: Woolworths South Africa, based in South Africa and operating across 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and David Jones and Country Road Group, both based in Australia. Woolworths Financial Services is a joint venture between Woolworths and Barclays Africa Group; Barclays is supervising the credit policy, risk, and funding aspects, while Woolworths is leading the customer integration.

Woolworths Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woolworths Holdings (OTCPK: WLWHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Woolworths Holdings's (WLWHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Woolworths Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Woolworths Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY)?

A

The stock price for Woolworths Holdings (OTCPK: WLWHY) is $3.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:22:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Woolworths Holdings (OTCPK:WLWHY) reporting earnings?

A

Woolworths Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woolworths Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY) operate in?

A

Woolworths Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.