There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Winland Ocean Shipping Corp is one of the leading private-owned shipping companies based in China. The company's core business is international bulk cargo transportation. It is mainly engaged in a range of online and off-line international shipping services such as dry bulk shipping, chartering, shipping agency, and international logistics.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Winland Ocean Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winland Ocean Shipping (WLOLQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winland Ocean Shipping (OTCEM: WLOLQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Winland Ocean Shipping's (WLOLQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Winland Ocean Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Winland Ocean Shipping (WLOLQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Winland Ocean Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Winland Ocean Shipping (WLOLQ)?

A

The stock price for Winland Ocean Shipping (OTCEM: WLOLQ) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 19:05:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Winland Ocean Shipping (WLOLQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Winland Ocean Shipping.

Q

When is Winland Ocean Shipping (OTCEM:WLOLQ) reporting earnings?

A

Winland Ocean Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Winland Ocean Shipping (WLOLQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winland Ocean Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Winland Ocean Shipping (WLOLQ) operate in?

A

Winland Ocean Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.