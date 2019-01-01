WANG & LEE Group Inc
(NASDAQ:WLGS)
$1.22
-0.06[-4.69%]
At close: Jul 14
$1.27
0.0500[4.10%]
After Hours: 6:50PM EDT
Open1.280Close1.220
Vol / Avg.61.377K / 1.474MMkt Cap18.418M
Day Range1.220 - 1.28052 Wk Range1.170 - 5.900

WANG & LEE Group Stock (NASDAQ:WLGS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for WANG & LEE Group gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of WANG & LEE Group's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

78.4K

Short Interest %

1.10%

Days to Cover

1.29
