WANG & LEE Group Inc
(NASDAQ:WLGS)
$1.22
-0.06[-4.69%]
At close: Jul 14
$1.27
0.0500[4.10%]
After Hours: 6:50PM EDT
Open1.280Close1.220
Vol / Avg.61.377K / 1.474MMkt Cap18.418M
Day Range1.220 - 1.28052 Wk Range1.170 - 5.900

WANG & LEE Group Stock (NASDAQ:WLGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for WANG & LEE Group

No Data
Q

What is the target price for WANG & LEE Group (WLGS)?

A

There is no price target for WANG & LEE Group

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for WANG & LEE Group (WLGS)?

A

There is no analyst for WANG & LEE Group

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for WANG & LEE Group (WLGS)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for WANG & LEE Group

Q

Is the Analyst Rating WANG & LEE Group (WLGS) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for WANG & LEE Group

