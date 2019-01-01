QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/48K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 3.34
Mkt Cap
394.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
172.9M
Outstanding
WildBrain Ltd is a children's content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children's content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. It operates through the following segments: the Content Business, CPLG, which manages copyrights, licensing, and brands for third parties and the Television segment. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children's channels on YouTube.

WildBrain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WildBrain (WLDBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WildBrain (OTCPK: WLDBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WildBrain's (WLDBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WildBrain.

Q

What is the target price for WildBrain (WLDBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WildBrain

Q

Current Stock Price for WildBrain (WLDBF)?

A

The stock price for WildBrain (OTCPK: WLDBF) is $2.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:19:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WildBrain (WLDBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WildBrain.

Q

When is WildBrain (OTCPK:WLDBF) reporting earnings?

A

WildBrain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WildBrain (WLDBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WildBrain.

Q

What sector and industry does WildBrain (WLDBF) operate in?

A

WildBrain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.