WildBrain Ltd is a children's content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children's content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. It operates through the following segments: the Content Business, CPLG, which manages copyrights, licensing, and brands for third parties and the Television segment. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children's channels on YouTube.