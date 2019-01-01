White Label Liquid Inc is a United States-based company that is engaged in manufacturing premium custom-blended CBD, E-Juice and E-liquid to E-liquid companies, distributors and dealers worldwide. It offers custom blends and flavor options, as well as Vape additives, edibles, oils, creams and lotions. It also manufactures CBD oil, terpenes oil, Vape Liquid, CBD Gummies, infused herbs, pre-filled vape pens, lotions, lip balms and some more products in the process. Its other offerings include E-liquid and edible manufacturing services.