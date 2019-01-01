QQQ
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures light and heavy equipment for construction, landscaping, agriculture, recycling, energy, and rail industries. Excavators, dumpers, loaders, concrete technology, generators, and saws make up just a portion of the company's product portfolio. Besides, the company offers attachments and accessories for products to help deliver optimal solutions. Wacker Neuson has three business segments: Compact Equipment (approximately half of the total revenue), Light Equipment, and Services. The company offers a range of services, spare parts, and rental equipment through sales and service stations strategically placed around the world. Europe generates the majority of total revenue, but the company also sells to customers in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Wacker Neuson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wacker Neuson (WKRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wacker Neuson (OTCPK: WKRCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wacker Neuson's (WKRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wacker Neuson.

Q

What is the target price for Wacker Neuson (WKRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wacker Neuson

Q

Current Stock Price for Wacker Neuson (WKRCF)?

A

The stock price for Wacker Neuson (OTCPK: WKRCF) is $29.5 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 15:57:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wacker Neuson (WKRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacker Neuson.

Q

When is Wacker Neuson (OTCPK:WKRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Wacker Neuson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wacker Neuson (WKRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wacker Neuson.

Q

What sector and industry does Wacker Neuson (WKRCF) operate in?

A

Wacker Neuson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.