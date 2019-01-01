QQQ
Workman Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in operating franchise stores and directly-operated stores providing working wear, casual wear, family clothing, footwear and working-related items. The company provides family clothing, including inner wears, socks, soldier socks, hats, towels and aprons; casual wear, including polo shirts, T-shirts, high neck shirts and blouses; working wear, including working jumpers, working pants, boiler suits and tobifuku; footwear, including safety shoes, safety sneakers, rubber-soled socks, boots and cloth shoes.

Workman Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Workman Co (WKISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Workman Co (OTCPK: WKISF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Workman Co's (WKISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Workman Co.

Q

What is the target price for Workman Co (WKISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Workman Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Workman Co (WKISF)?

A

The stock price for Workman Co (OTCPK: WKISF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Workman Co (WKISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Workman Co.

Q

When is Workman Co (OTCPK:WKISF) reporting earnings?

A

Workman Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Workman Co (WKISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Workman Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Workman Co (WKISF) operate in?

A

Workman Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.