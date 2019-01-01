Workman Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in operating franchise stores and directly-operated stores providing working wear, casual wear, family clothing, footwear and working-related items. The company provides family clothing, including inner wears, socks, soldier socks, hats, towels and aprons; casual wear, including polo shirts, T-shirts, high neck shirts and blouses; working wear, including working jumpers, working pants, boiler suits and tobifuku; footwear, including safety shoes, safety sneakers, rubber-soled socks, boots and cloth shoes.