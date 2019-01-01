QQQ
Wacker Chemie AG manufactures and sells chemicals and silicon-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The Wacker Silicones segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells silicon- and methanol-based products, including durable insulators, lubricants, and sealants. The Wacker Polymers segment provides chemical binders and additives used in construction industry products. The Wacker Biosolutions segment sells chemicals to the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. The Wacker Polysilicon segment sells material for solar power and semiconductors. The majority of revenue comes from Europe, China, India, and South Korea.

Wacker Chemie Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCPK: WKCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wacker Chemie's (WKCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wacker Chemie.

Q

What is the target price for Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wacker Chemie

Q

Current Stock Price for Wacker Chemie (WKCMF)?

A

The stock price for Wacker Chemie (OTCPK: WKCMF) is $136.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:35:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacker Chemie.

Q

When is Wacker Chemie (OTCPK:WKCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Wacker Chemie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wacker Chemie.

Q

What sector and industry does Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) operate in?

A

Wacker Chemie is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.