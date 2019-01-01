QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Road & Rail
One of six entities created after the split and privatization of Japan's nationwide railway operator, West Japan Railway, or JRW, is the country's third-largest passenger railway operator by market capitalization. Its 5,013 kilometers of rail track covers about 34% of Japan's population and 20% of its land area. Stable railway operations, which make up 64% of earnings, are overshadowed by lackluster nonregulated businesses, including retail facility management, travel and tourism, and real estate development.

West Japan Railway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Japan Railway (WJRYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Japan Railway (OTCPK: WJRYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are West Japan Railway's (WJRYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Japan Railway.

Q

What is the target price for West Japan Railway (WJRYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Japan Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for West Japan Railway (WJRYY)?

A

The stock price for West Japan Railway (OTCPK: WJRYY) is $42.98 last updated Today at 3:18:07 PM.

Q

Does West Japan Railway (WJRYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYY) reporting earnings?

A

West Japan Railway’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is West Japan Railway (WJRYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Japan Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does West Japan Railway (WJRYY) operate in?

A

West Japan Railway is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.