West Japan Railway
(OTCPK:WJRYY)
38.025
00
At close: May 26
42.0518
4.0268[10.59%]
PreMarket: 8:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.83 - 63.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 244M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.1K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price39.19
Div / Yield0.89/2.35%
Payout Ratio-
EPS96.41
Total Float-

West Japan Railway (OTC:WJRYY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

West Japan Railway reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-2.240

Quarterly Revenue

$2.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$293.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of West Japan Railway using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

West Japan Railway Questions & Answers

Q
When is West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYY) reporting earnings?
A

West Japan Railway (WJRYY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.62, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were West Japan Railway’s (OTCPK:WJRYY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

