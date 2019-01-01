West Japan Railway (OTC:WJRYY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-2.240
Quarterly Revenue
$2.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$293.2B
Earnings History
West Japan Railway Questions & Answers
When is West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYY) reporting earnings?
West Japan Railway (WJRYY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.62, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were West Japan Railway’s (OTCPK:WJRYY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
