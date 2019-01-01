QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.92/2.06%
52 Wk
40.9 - 62.8
Mkt Cap
10.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
96.41
Shares
243.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
One of six entities created after the split and privatization of Japan's nationwide railway operator, West Japan Railway, or JRW, is the country's third-largest passenger railway operator by market capitalization. Its 5,013 kilometers of rail track covers about 34% of Japan's population and 20% of its land area. Stable railway operations, which make up 64% of earnings, are overshadowed by lackluster nonregulated businesses, including retail facility management, travel and tourism, and real estate development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

West Japan Railway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Japan Railway (WJRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Japan Railway (OTCPK: WJRYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Japan Railway's (WJRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Japan Railway.

Q

What is the target price for West Japan Railway (WJRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Japan Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for West Japan Railway (WJRYF)?

A

The stock price for West Japan Railway (OTCPK: WJRYF) is $44.78117 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:14:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Japan Railway (WJRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Japan Railway.

Q

When is West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYF) reporting earnings?

A

West Japan Railway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Japan Railway (WJRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Japan Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does West Japan Railway (WJRYF) operate in?

A

West Japan Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.