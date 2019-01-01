Wins Finance Holdings Inc is a diversified investment and asset management company. It is in the business of leasing, financial advisory, financial guarantees, and partnerships. Leasing business covers financing to small and medium enterprise organizations in China through equipment leasing and equipment purchase leaseback services. The company remains as a guarantor to the lenders and focuses on financing from banks to Chinese SMEs. It also provides financial consultancy services to customers according to their specific needs. The customers have access to guarantee services, investigation, research, locating sources of financing, negotiation, and closing of finance, cash -flow planning, and management. Its only operating segment is to provide financial services.