Range
0.51 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 5.79
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.51
P/E
-
EPS
0.4
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Wins Finance Holdings Inc is a diversified investment and asset management company. It is in the business of leasing, financial advisory, financial guarantees, and partnerships. Leasing business covers financing to small and medium enterprise organizations in China through equipment leasing and equipment purchase leaseback services. The company remains as a guarantor to the lenders and focuses on financing from banks to Chinese SMEs. It also provides financial consultancy services to customers according to their specific needs. The customers have access to guarantee services, investigation, research, locating sources of financing, negotiation, and closing of finance, cash -flow planning, and management. Its only operating segment is to provide financial services.

Wins Finance Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wins Finance Hldgs (WINSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wins Finance Hldgs (OTCPK: WINSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wins Finance Hldgs's (WINSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wins Finance Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Wins Finance Hldgs (WINSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wins Finance Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Wins Finance Hldgs (WINSF)?

A

The stock price for Wins Finance Hldgs (OTCPK: WINSF) is $0.505 last updated Today at 3:38:06 PM.

Q

Does Wins Finance Hldgs (WINSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wins Finance Hldgs.

Q

When is Wins Finance Hldgs (OTCPK:WINSF) reporting earnings?

A

Wins Finance Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wins Finance Hldgs (WINSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wins Finance Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Wins Finance Hldgs (WINSF) operate in?

A

Wins Finance Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.