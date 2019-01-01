QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.21%
52 Wk
21.69 - 39.35
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
15.3
Open
-
P/E
97
EPS
0
Shares
326.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
WiseTech is a leading global provider of logistics software, and 19 of the largest 20 third-party logistics companies are customers of the firm. The company has a very strong customer retention rate of over 99% per year, and is growing quickly as its global SaaS platform replaces legacy software. The company reinvests around 30% of revenue into research and development, but around 50% of this cost is capitalised, leading to poor cash conversion. Founder Richard White remains CEO and the largest shareholder.

WiseTech Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WiseTech Global (WIGBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WiseTech Global (OTCPK: WIGBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WiseTech Global's (WIGBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WiseTech Global.

Q

What is the target price for WiseTech Global (WIGBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WiseTech Global

Q

Current Stock Price for WiseTech Global (WIGBY)?

A

The stock price for WiseTech Global (OTCPK: WIGBY) is $30.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:24:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WiseTech Global (WIGBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WiseTech Global.

Q

When is WiseTech Global (OTCPK:WIGBY) reporting earnings?

A

WiseTech Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WiseTech Global (WIGBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WiseTech Global.

Q

What sector and industry does WiseTech Global (WIGBY) operate in?

A

WiseTech Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.